The German North Rhine-Westphalia state governor Armin Laschet arrives for a meeting of the Christian Democratic Union's (CDU) presidium meeting at the party's headquarters Konrad-Adenauer-Haus, in Berlin, Germany, June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (in car) arrives for a meeting of the Christian Democratic Union's (CDU) presidium meeting at the party's headquarters Konrad-Adenauer-Haus, in Berlin, Germany, June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

The heads of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party, its closest partner in the coalition government, met in Berlin Monday for discussions aimed at smoothing over divided opinions on migrant policies in the European powerhouse.

Chancellor Merkel, who has been at the helm of power in Germany for eight years, is expected to reiterate her firm belief that migration policy is a duty of the European Union, an approach that has put her at loggerheads with her interior minister, Horst Seehofer of the Christian Social Union in Bavaria, who recently came out in support of unilateral regulations.