An exterior view of an apartment building in an industrial estate in Menden of Sankt Augustin near Bonn, Germany, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Bicycles are seen outside an industrial estate in Menden of Sankt Augustin near Bonn, Germany, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

A view of chairs left outside an industrial estate in Menden of Sankt Augustin near Bonn, Germany, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Raindrops hang on a metal fence outside an industrial estate in Menden of Sankt Augustin near Bonn, Germany, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

German police said Monday they had arrested a 19-year-old man linked to the suspected murder of a 17-year-old refugee girl and that a homicide squad was leading an investigation on an industrial estate near the western city of Bonn where the teen's lifeless body was found.

On Sunday afternoon, people out for a walk found the belongings of a girl who had been reported missing in a pond near the town of Sankt Augustin, in the suburbs of Bonn.