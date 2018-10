Evacuated people are gathering outside the main train station in Cologne, Germany, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Evacuated people are gathering outside the main train station in Cologne, Germany, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Stringer

German police said on Monday that the suspect of a hostage incident in a train station in the western city of Cologne had been apprehended and was injured during the rescue operation.

The Cologne train station was on lock-down for several hours on Monday following a hostage situation involving a woman in a pharmacy inside the station.