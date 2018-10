Evacuated people are gathering outside the main train station in Cologne, Germany, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Evacuated people are gathering outside the main train station in Cologne, Germany, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Stringer

German police said on Monday that a train station in the western city of Cologne had been evacuated amid an alleged hostage situation inside an adjacent pharmacy.

"The situation at Breslauer Platz is still confusing. We are on the ground with many police forces and are clarifying the situation," Cologne police said on their Twitter account.