Right-wing protesters gesture towards police in riot gear as they gather at the place where a man was stabbed in the East German city of Chemnitz, Germany, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Police in eastern Germany said on Tuesday they had launched an investigation into the alleged display of Nazi symbols and instances of the illegal stiff-arm salute by participants in a recent xenophobic march that ended with six injured after clashes between the far-right extremists and anti-racism protesters.

According to a statement posted on Twitter by the state police of Saxony, the neo-Nazi march held on Monday in the city of Chemnitz – located some 215 kilometers (133 miles) to the south of Berlin – saw at least ten violations of article 86a of the federal criminal code, which bans the use of symbols of organizations deemed anti-constitutional, such as the National Socialist German Workers' Party.