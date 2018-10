An Opel logo in front of a factory of the German Opel car company in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

German crime units and prosecutors on Monday searched two Opel offices in the western German cities of Rüsselsheim and Kaiserslautern in the latest probe into alleged fraud over levels of carbon emissions in diesel vehicles.

The Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) lodged a case against the car manufacturer in April this year which resulted in a probe overseen by the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) of the federal state of Hesse and triggered by the Frankfurt Attorney.