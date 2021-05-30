Berlin (Germany), 27/05/2021.- Actor Nico Holonics performs 'Die Blechtrommel' (The Tin Drum) by German author Guenter Grass, in a staging by artistic director Oliver Reese (not pictured), on an open-air stage in front of spectators seated socially distanced in the yard of the Berliner Ensemble theater in Berlin, Germany, 27 May 2021. Theaters, like cinemas, opera houses, concert halls, and publicly and privately owned cultural venues still are restricted from indoor performances with spectators due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Outdoors, the cultural venues are now allowed to open to visitors, with a limited number of guests and a hygiene concept. The Berliner Ensemble started on 27 May 2021 a series of 16 open-air theater performances in the theater's courtyard. (Cine, Abierto, Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN