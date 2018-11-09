German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R) speaks during the commemoration of the important date of the ninth of November at the lower house of parliament in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Germany's president on Friday called for a democratic patriotism across the country on a date that combines three important anniversaries: the centennial of the proclamation of the Weimar Republic, 80 years since the anti-Semitic pogrom known as the "Night of Broken Glass" that marked the start of the Holocaust and the 29th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier said during a commemoration at the Bundestag (the lower house of the German parliament) that Germans should be proud of the traditions of freedom and democracy without losing sight of what he described as "the abyss" of the Holocaust – the systematic extermination of millions of Jews, left-wingers, LGBT, Roma and other minorities by the brutal Nazi regime (1933-45).