South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (C-L) and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (C-R) during a welcome ceremony for the state visit to Tuynhuis in Cape Town, South Africa 20 November 2018. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

A South African military band performs for the state visit of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (not pictured) during a welcome ceremony at Tuynhuis in Cape Town, South Africa, 20 November 2018. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L) shake hands during a press conference in Cape Town, South Africa, 20 November 2018. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

The president of Germany met his South African counterpart Tuesday as the leader continued his state visit to the African nation.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier's visit was the first such trip by a federal president in the past 20 years, according to the German presidency.