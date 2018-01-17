Former SS member Oskar Gröning at the district court in Lüneburg, Germany, on Apr. 23, 2015. EFE-EPA FILE/JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE

A German prosecutor on Wednesday announced it would not grant a pardon to a nonagenarian former Nazi known for his role at the infamous extermination camp Auschwitz, meaning that his four-year prison sentence for complicity in the murder of 300,000 Jews remains in place.

The prosecutor's office in Lüneburg _ a city in northern Germany located some 240 kilometers (150 miles) to the northwest of Berlin _ confirmed it had denied 96-year-old Oskar Gröning the pardon his defense had sought by alleging health reasons.