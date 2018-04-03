A regional prosecutor in Germany on Tuesday formally requested an extradition order against a former leader of the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia, who has been imprisoned for just over a week in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein after police detained him following a European arrest warrant issued by Madrid, officials said.

According to a statement released by the Schleswig-Holstein attorney general, the prosecution asked the regional top court for Carles Puigdemont to be extradited to Spain, where he is wanted for alleged rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds after staging a banned referendum on Catalonia's independence from the rest of the country.