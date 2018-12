Members of the German Railway and Transport Union gather in front of the main train station (Hauptbahnhof) during a warning strike in railway operations in Germany, in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Members of the Railway and Transport Union carry a banner as they join a warning strike in railway operations in Germany, at the main railway station in Hamburg, Germany, early Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JONAS WALZBERG

Striking members of the German Railway and Transport Union gather in front of the Cologne Cathedral as they protest during a warning strike in railway operations in Germany, in Cologne, Germany, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

An ICE fast train stands idle at a platform of the at Cologne central railway station during a warning strike in railway operations in Germany, in Cologne, Germany, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

German railway workers went on strike Monday, industrial action that is to severely disrupted the national train service throughout the day.

A pay row between the EVG trade union and Deutsche Bahn, the main railway company, paralyzed the long distance national train service in Germany after DB decided to bring the service to a standstill until the strike ended.