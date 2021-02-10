The extreme cold that has gripped much of northwestern Europe in the wake of Storm Darcy has seen temperatures plummet to their lowest levels in years.
German Red Cross deploy heated buses to help Berlin's homeless amid cold wave
Berlin (Germany), 09/02/2021.- Herbert Szukalsky (R) of German Red Cross talks to homeless Mario (L) in front of the heat bus of the German Red Cross cold assistance in Berlin, Germany, 09 February 2021 (issued 10 February 2021). Due to extreme weather conditions, bringing snowfall, frost and lowest temperatures, the German Red Cross (DRK), added another eight additional vehicles to its warming bus operation in Berlin. A total of nine buses transport teams of Red Cross volunteers to known sleeping places of homeless persons. During their nightly tour, the Red Cross helpers dispense warm tea, sleeping bags, blankets, sleeping mats and warming clothes to homeless persons or organise overnight accommodations and the lift. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
Berlin (Germany), 09/02/2021.- Margit Kuhn (R) and Herbert Szukalsky (C) of German Red Cross dispense hot tea to homeless Enrico at Alexanderplatz train station, in Berlin, Germany, 09 February 2021 (issued 10 February 2021). Due to extreme weather conditions, bringing snowfall, frost and lowest temperatures, the German Red Cross (DRK), added another eight additional vehicles to its warming bus operation in Berlin. A total of nine buses transport teams of Red Cross volunteers to known sleeping places of homeless persons. During their nightly tour, the Red Cross helpers dispense warm tea, sleeping bags, blankets, sleeping mats and warming clothes to homeless persons or organise overnight accommodations and the lift. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
Berlin (Germany), 09/02/2021.- Margit Kuhn (L) and Herbert Szukalsky (R) of German Red Cross talk to a homeless person in Berlin, Germany, 09 February 2021 (issued 10 February 2021). Due to extreme weather conditions, bringing snowfall, frost and lowest temperatures, the German Red Cross (DRK), added another eight additional vehicles to its warming bus operation in Berlin. A total of nine buses transport teams of Red Cross volunteers to known sleeping places of homeless persons. During their nightly tour, the Red Cross helpers dispense warm tea, sleeping bags, blankets, sleeping mats and warming clothes to homeless persons or organise overnight accommodations and the lift. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
Berlin (Germany), 09/02/2021.- Margit Kuhn (R) of German Red Cross puts a homeless person into a heat bus of the DRK cold assistance in Berlin, Germany, 09 February 2021 (issued 10 February 2021). Due to extreme weather conditions, bringing snowfall, frost and lowest temperatures, the German Red Cross (DRK), added another eight additional vehicles to its warming bus operation in Berlin. A total of nine buses transport teams of Red Cross volunteers to known sleeping places of homeless persons. During their nightly tour, the Red Cross helpers dispense warm tea, sleeping bags, blankets, sleeping mats and warming clothes to homeless persons or organise overnight accommodations and the lift. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
Berlin (Germany), 09/02/2021.- Margit Kuhn (2-L) and Herbert Szukalsky (3-L) of German Red Cross talk to a homeless person that sits, wrapped in blankets, at a bus stop in Berlin, Germany, 09 February 2021 (issued 10 February 2021). Due to extreme weather conditions, bringing snowfall, frost and lowest temperatures, the German Red Cross (DRK), added another eight additional vehicles to its warming bus operation in Berlin. A total of nine buses transport teams of Red Cross volunteers to known sleeping places of homeless persons. During their nightly tour, the Red Cross helpers dispense warm tea, sleeping bags, blankets, sleeping mats and warming clothes to homeless persons or organise overnight accommodations and the lift. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
Berlin (Germany), 09/02/2021.- Sheets of ice float on Spree river during frost afternoon in Berlin, Germany, 09 February 2021. Winter storm with cold easterly winds brings ice and fresh fallen snow with snow drifts. Many railway services in Germany are disrupted (Alemania) EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER
