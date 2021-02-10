German Red Cross deploy heated buses to help Berlin's homeless amid cold wave

Berlin (Germany), 09/02/2021.- Herbert Szukalsky (R) of German Red Cross talks to homeless Mario (L) in front of the heat bus of the German Red Cross cold assistance in Berlin, Germany, 09 February 2021 (issued 10 February 2021). Due to extreme weather conditions, bringing snowfall, frost and lowest temperatures, the German Red Cross (DRK), added another eight additional vehicles to its warming bus operation in Berlin. A total of nine buses transport teams of Red Cross volunteers to known sleeping places of homeless persons. During their nightly tour, the Red Cross helpers dispense warm tea, sleeping bags, blankets, sleeping mats and warming clothes to homeless persons or organise overnight accommodations and the lift. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Berlin (Germany), 09/02/2021.- Margit Kuhn (R) and Herbert Szukalsky (C) of German Red Cross dispense hot tea to homeless Enrico at Alexanderplatz train station, in Berlin, Germany, 09 February 2021 (issued 10 February 2021). Due to extreme weather conditions, bringing snowfall, frost and lowest temperatures, the German Red Cross (DRK), added another eight additional vehicles to its warming bus operation in Berlin. A total of nine buses transport teams of Red Cross volunteers to known sleeping places of homeless persons. During their nightly tour, the Red Cross helpers dispense warm tea, sleeping bags, blankets, sleeping mats and warming clothes to homeless persons or organise overnight accommodations and the lift. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Berlin (Germany), 09/02/2021.- Margit Kuhn (L) and Herbert Szukalsky (R) of German Red Cross talk to a homeless person in Berlin, Germany, 09 February 2021 (issued 10 February 2021). Due to extreme weather conditions, bringing snowfall, frost and lowest temperatures, the German Red Cross (DRK), added another eight additional vehicles to its warming bus operation in Berlin. A total of nine buses transport teams of Red Cross volunteers to known sleeping places of homeless persons. During their nightly tour, the Red Cross helpers dispense warm tea, sleeping bags, blankets, sleeping mats and warming clothes to homeless persons or organise overnight accommodations and the lift. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Berlin (Germany), 09/02/2021.- Margit Kuhn (R) of German Red Cross puts a homeless person into a heat bus of the DRK cold assistance in Berlin, Germany, 09 February 2021 (issued 10 February 2021). Due to extreme weather conditions, bringing snowfall, frost and lowest temperatures, the German Red Cross (DRK), added another eight additional vehicles to its warming bus operation in Berlin. A total of nine buses transport teams of Red Cross volunteers to known sleeping places of homeless persons. During their nightly tour, the Red Cross helpers dispense warm tea, sleeping bags, blankets, sleeping mats and warming clothes to homeless persons or organise overnight accommodations and the lift. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Berlin (Germany), 09/02/2021.- Margit Kuhn (2-L) and Herbert Szukalsky (3-L) of German Red Cross talk to a homeless person that sits, wrapped in blankets, at a bus stop in Berlin, Germany, 09 February 2021 (issued 10 February 2021). Due to extreme weather conditions, bringing snowfall, frost and lowest temperatures, the German Red Cross (DRK), added another eight additional vehicles to its warming bus operation in Berlin. A total of nine buses transport teams of Red Cross volunteers to known sleeping places of homeless persons. During their nightly tour, the Red Cross helpers dispense warm tea, sleeping bags, blankets, sleeping mats and warming clothes to homeless persons or organise overnight accommodations and the lift. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN