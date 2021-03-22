German's weekly infection rates continue to creep up

A medical staff member takes care of a COVID-19 patient at the intensive care unit of the University Hospital in Essen, Germany, 22 March 2021. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Medical staff takes care of a COVID-19 patient at the intensive care unit of the University Hospital in Essen, Germany, 22 March 2021. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Medical staff takes care of a COVID-19 patient at the intensive care unit of the University Hospital in Essen, Germany, 22 March 2021.EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

A medical staff member takes care of a COVID-19 patient at the intensive care unit of the University Hospital in Essen, Germany, 22 March 2021. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Medical staff takes care of a COVID-19 patient at the intensive care unit of the University Hospital in Essen, Germany, 22 March 2021.EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL