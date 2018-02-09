The leader of the German Social Democratic Party on Friday renounced his purported appointment to head the foreign ministry and said he would not enter the new Grand Coalition cabinet headed by the Christian Democratic Union.

Martin Schulz said in a statement he would not become foreign minister, in a bid to quell intra-party tensions that erupted after he had announced his intention of occupying the post following a successful coalition deal between his party the SPD and the CDU's Angela Merkel, who is set to serve her fourth consecutive term in office.