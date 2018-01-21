A female delegate with red dyed hair applauds at the extraordinary federal party convention of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Bonn, Germany, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Martin Schulz, leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), delivers a speech at the extraordinary federal party convention of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Bonn, Germany, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

A garden gnome is put to the desk of a delegate at the extraordinary federal party convention of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Bonn, Germany, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Martin Schulz, leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), delivers a speech at the extraordinary federal party convention of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Bonn, Germany, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Germany's social democrats on Sunday began an extraordinary federal party convention in which 600 delegates and 45 senior board members are to vote on whether to begin formal coalition negotiations with the German chancellor's Christian conservatives, an initiative that is set to face staunch opposition from the party's youth wing.

Ahead of the meeting, Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz, who initially opposed talks with Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU/CSU) but later changed his position, sought to galvanize party support in favor of a so-called grand coalition.