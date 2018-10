An elder lady votes during the Bavaria state elections at a polling station in Nuremberg, Germany, Oct. 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Alliance 90/The Greens party leading candidate Katharina Schulze holds ballot papers during the Bavaria state elections at a polling station in Munich, Germany, Oct. 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder (C) casts his ballot next to his wife Karin Baumueller (L) during the Bavaria state elections at a polling station in Nuremberg, Germany, Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Polling stations in Germany's southeastern state of Bavaria opened on Sunday to allow voters to begin casting their ballots in pivotal regional elections.

These elections are crucially important for the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel: some 9.5 million voters are set to pick a new regional government as polls suggest that Bavaria's Christian Social Union, an ally of Merkel's conservative bloc, could lose its absolute majority.