Berlin (Germany), 09/11/2019.- Visitors watch fireworks during the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 09 November 2019. The fall of the Berlin Wall led to the collapse of the communist East German GDR government in 1989 and the eventual reunification of East and West Germany. (Incendio, Alemania) EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Berlin (Germany), 09/11/2019.- (CORRECTION) ñ This is to amend image issued on 09 November 2019, correcting Ronald Noerke to Roland Moerke (not: Ronald Noerke). The revised caption reads: A visitor Roland Moerke holds a sign reading 'DDR', as he attends the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 09 November 2019. The fall of the Berlin Wall led to the collapse of the communist East German GDR government in 1989 and the eventual reunification of East and West Germany. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN (CORRECTION)

Berlin commemorated this Saturday the 30th anniversary of the fall of the wall that for 28 years divided it, with a festive event at the Brandenburg Gate, symbol of the fracture that the German capital overcame and which, after a dizzying succession of events, led to the country's reunification.

Tens of thousands of people gathered on a grey, drizzly afternoon before the monument on the border that for decades during the Cold War, inhabitants on the east and west sides of the capital were not allowed to cross.