Berlin commemorated this Saturday the 30th anniversary of the fall of the wall that for 28 years divided it, with a festive event at the Brandenburg Gate, symbol of the fracture that the German capital overcame and which, after a dizzying succession of events, led to the country's reunification.
Tens of thousands of people gathered on a grey, drizzly afternoon before the monument on the border that for decades during the Cold War, inhabitants on the east and west sides of the capital were not allowed to cross.