Protestors hold candles and pictures of Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration in front of the Consulate of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

The German government on Monday blocked 18 Saudi Arabian citizens from entering the country due to their alleged involvement in the slaying of a Saudi journalist and reiterated the need for transparency to resolve the case.

In a statement from the German Foreign Affairs Ministry, the government published a list of 18 names including 15 Saudi nationals thought to be involved in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and three Saudi citizens considered suspects due to their ties to the group that orchestrated the alleged homicide.