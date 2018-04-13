German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (L) is welcomed by European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini ahead of a meeting meeting at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/YVES HERMAN

Germany's foreign minister on Friday urged Western allies to maintain a coordinated political pressure on Russia in order to force a change in its policies in the Syrian civil war.

Heiko Maas, a social democrat member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition cabinet, was speaking in Brussels amid heightened diplomatic tensions as Western nations scrambled to find a response to an alleged chemical bombing in a rebel-held city for which Syria and its international backer Russia have taken the blame.