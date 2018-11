A Palestinian girl stands between the rubble of her family house close a destroyed building of Al-Aqsa channel belonging to Hamas movement after Israeli air strike in Gaza City, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Germany's government on Tuesday condemned a recent barrage of mortar shells launched at southern Israel by militants in the Gaza Strip and called for the situation to be de-escalated.

The escalation in violence was triggered by a covert Israeli military operation into the Gaza Strip near the town of Khan Younis late Sunday, which was followed by an exchange of fire with a group of Palestinians, leaving seven Palestinians and an Israeli army officer dead.