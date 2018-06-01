The German government expressed on Friday its confidence in maintaining a close and dependable bilateral association with Spain and a friendly relationship between two important members of the European Union after a new government was voted into office at Madrid's national parliament.
The German cabinet's spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, stated during a routine press conference that German Chancellor Angela Merkel thanked outgoing Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, the "good" bilateral relationship and for implementing reforms that had put Spain back on the track of economic growth.