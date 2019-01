German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron react during the signing of a new France-German friendship treaty in Aachen, Germany, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

The German chancellor and the French president on Tuesday deepened their bilateral ties with the signing of a new friendship treaty that the two powerhouses hope will give fresh impetus to their position as the linchpins of the European Union.

Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron met in the Germany city of Aachen on the French border where both penned their names on the new treaty, a symbolic extension of the post-war reconciliation Élysée Treaty signed on this day in 1963.