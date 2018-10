Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) arrives at the Ataturk Airport before the Syria summit in Istanbul, Turkey, 27 October 2018. EPA/ISLAM YAKUT

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the Ataturk Airport before the Syria summit in Istanbul, Turkey, 27 October 2018. EPA/ISLAM YAKUT

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at the Ataturk Airport before the Syria summit in Istanbul, Turkey, 27 October 2018. EPA/ISLAM YAKUT

UN special envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistaura gestures as he leaves for a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem, in Damascus, Syria, 24 October 2018. EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI

The leaders of Germany, France, Turkey and Russia were meeting in Istanbul on Saturday to discuss possible ways of putting an end to the conflict in Syria and ensuring a fragile ceasefire in the province of Idlib remained in place.

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russia's Vladimir Putin, France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Angela Merkel would participate in the summit along with the United Nations special envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura.