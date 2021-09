German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R) casts his vote for the general election, at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, 26 September 2021. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN / POOL

A person with a dog votes for the German general elections next to an image showing former German chancellor, then minister of economics, Ludwig Erhard, at a polling station in Munich, Germany, 26 September 2021. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

A man casts his vote in the German general elections at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, 26 September 2021. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

A woman enters a polling station to vote in the German general elections in Berlin, Germany, early 26 September 2021. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Germany's polling stations opened at 06:00 GMT Sunday for voting in the parliamentary elections, which will draw the curtains on the 16-year reign of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

More than 60 million eligible citizens were summoned to vote in the country, the European Union's biggest economy, until booths close at 16:00 GMT.