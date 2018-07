Austrian Interior Minister Herbert Kickl (R) and German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer arrive for a joint statement after their meeting during the informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers in Innsbruck, Austria, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

The governments of Germany, Italy and Austria on Thursday agreed to cooperate in efforts to reduce irregular immigration to the European Union ahead of a meeting of the EU ministers of justice and interior.

Interior ministers of the three countries held a trilateral meeting early on Thursday before meeting the rest of their EU counterparts in an informal meeting on immigration in Innsbruck, capital of Austria's Tyrol province.