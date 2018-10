A close-up of German Chancellor Angela Merkel writing the guest book of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem, Israel, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEBBIE HILL

German Chancellor Angela Merkel rekindles the eternal flame in the Hall of Remembrance in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem, Israel, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEBBIE HILL

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday said her country had a responsibility to remember the crimes of the Holocaust during her visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem.

Writing in the Yad Vashem visitor's book, Merkel, who began her two-day visit as part of a trip aimed at improving bilateral ties with Israel on Wednesday, said her country was also committed to fighting anti-Semitism, hatred and violence.