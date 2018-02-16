The acting German chancellor and Poland's prime minister on Friday acknowledged the two countries' disagreement over an offshore gas pipeline currently being developed that would transport Russian gas to Germany through the Baltic Sea.
Angela Merkel and Mateusz Morawiecki _ who was visiting Berlin to discuss the European Union's future, ongoing energy projects, refugee and border issues and closer bilateral ties _ used a joint press conference to express their differences over the 1,200-kilometer (746-mile) long Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipeline, designed to double the capacity of the current Nord Stream 1 that supplies Germany with Russian natural gas and bring the volume up to 110 billion cubic meters (4 trillion cubic feet) per year.