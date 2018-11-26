Metal bar barricades stand at an entrance of the Christmas market at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

A Christmas market in the German capital prepared to open its doors on Monday with heavy security precautions in place after a deadly attack on the site claimed 12 lives two years ago.

Organizers at the Christmas market at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Chruch in Charlottenburg's Breitscheidplatz, in the center of Berlin, were putting the finishing touches to extensive security measures, including a fortress surrounding the complex and metal bar barricades at the entrance to ensure the safety of festive revelers.