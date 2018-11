German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a rose as she arrives to the ceremony at the memorial site 'Neue Wache' (New Guard house) to commemorate the national day of mourning for the victims of war and dictatorship, in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

(R- L) German President Frank Walter Steinmeier, French President Emmanuel Macron, the vice president of the German Parliament Claudia Roth, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and , arrive at the memorial site 'Neue Wache' (New Guard house) to commemorate the national day of mourning for the victims of war and dictatorship, in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

The wreaths of French President Emmanuel Macron (back-C-R), German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (back-C-L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (back-R) after a wreath laying ceremony at the memorial site 'Neue Wache' (New Guardhouse) to commemorate the national day of mourning for the victims of war and dictatorship, in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

(L-R) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the vice president of the German Parliament Claudia Roth, French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the president of the federal council Bundesrat in Germany Daniel Guenther and the President of the German Constitutional Court Andreas Vosskuhle during a wreath laying ceremony at the memorial site 'Neue Wache' (New Guardhouse) to commemorate the national day of mourning for the victims of war and dictatorship, in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Germany's chancellor was joined by the French president and several senior German political figures Sunday for a ceremony to mark the country's national day of mourning, which solemnly pays homage to all victims of war and tyranny.

Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron laid wreaths of flowers at the New Guardhouse memorial site in the German capital Berlin in an act of respect and remembrance as the country observes Volkstrauertag ("People's Day of Mourning").