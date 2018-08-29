A genocide by the German empire against the Ovaherero and Nama communities in what is now Namibia killed tens of thousands of people from 1904 to 1908 and around 300 of the victims' skulls were sent to Germany for experimentation, 19 of which were returned by the government on Wednesday.

At a solemn ceremony at a church in Berlin, 19 skulls, a scalp and bones were given to a Namibian government delegation, but activists campaigning for recognition of and restitution for the Herero and Namaqua genocide said this was not enough.