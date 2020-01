Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel shake hands in front of reporters after talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on Saturday, 11 January 2020. EFE/EPA/PAVEL GOLOVKIN/POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a joint news conference after talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on Saturday, 11 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN/POOL

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putin agreed here Saturday on the need to preserve the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, while the Russian president endorsed Germany's plan for a conference to end the civil war in Libya.

The two leaders held a press conference after more than three hours of talks at the Kremlin that ranged from turmoil in the Middle East to Nord Stream 2, a pipeline meant to carry Russian natural gas to Germany that is facing delays due to US sanctions.