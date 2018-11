German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) delivers her speech at European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) delivers her speech at European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits to deliver her speech at European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Germany's chancellor on Tuesday proposed the creation of a Europe-wide military force that would complement work carried out by NATO, echoing similar calls made by the French president.

Angela Merkel's proposal to the European Parliament plenary in Strasbourg, eastern France, drew applause and jeers in roughly equal amounts from MEPs.