German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez during a reception with military honors at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (6-L) and the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez (5-L) during a reception with military honors at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez during a reception with military honors at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

The German chancellor on Tuesday welcomed Spain's new prime minister to Berlin for their first bilateral meeting.

Upon arriving in Berlin from Madrid, Pedro Sánchez was taken to the Federal Chancellery, where Angela Merkel greeted him with a handshake, and both presented their respective delegations to each other.