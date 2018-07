German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures during a press statement with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban (not pictured), at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Germany's chancellor says new migrant policy should not turn EU into fortress

Germany's chancellor on Thursday warned that increased security on the EU's border as part of a tougher migrant policy being adopted by bloc leaders should focus on thwarting human trafficking rather than convert the continent into a fortress.

Angela Merkel, leader of Germany's Christian Democrats (CDU), gave a press conference in Berlin alongside Viktor Orbán, Hungary's nationalist prime minister known for his anti-immigration policies.