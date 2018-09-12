The German chancellor on Wednesday said that outrage over recent killings allegedly committed by asylum-seekers was no excuse for hate, committing violent acts, chanting Nazi slogans or stirring animosity against foreign-looking people, in reference to the xenophobic marches that have taken place in eastern Germany over the past few weeks.

Angela Merkel said during a budget debate in the Bundestag (the lower house of the German parliament) that instead, a strong state under the rule of law was needed to properly prosecute any criminal matters.