(L-R) The Minister-President of the state of Bavaria and Chairman of the German Christian Social Union (CSU), Horst Seehofer, German Chancellor and Chairwoman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel and the leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Martin Schulz, address a joint press conference after exploratory talks in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Following a marathon session of more than 24 hours of talks, Germany's main two political parties on Friday have reached an initial agreement for a future grand coalition government, according to the parties' leaders.

Acting Chancellor Angela Merkel of the conservative Christian Democratic Union, alongside the leader of the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union and Martin Schulz of the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) said in a joint press conference that they had settled on a 28-page blueprint detailing the first policy measures that have been agreed on, clearing the path for the next stage in the negotiations to begin.