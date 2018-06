Angela Merkel (R) and Emmanuel Macron attend a press conference during the German-French Minister Meeting in Meseberg, Germany, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Angela Merkel (L) welcomes Emmanuel Macron (R) during the German-French Ministers Meeting in Meseberg, near Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The Chancellor of Germany announced Tuesday that she had reached an agreement with the French president on a reform of the eurozone that includes a common budget for the European Union.

Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron's agreement, which was made public at a meeting in Meseberg, outside Berlin, also involves adapting the current rescue fund into a version of the International Monetary Fund.