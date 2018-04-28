German Chancellor Angela Merkel attempted to mend fences with US President Donald Trump on Friday and find common ground on trade issues, although her visit was eclipsed by the warm welcome that France's Emmanuel Macron received here earlier this week.
Merkel's meeting with Trump in Washington was much more cordial than her first visit, which took place more than a year ago and was marked by signs of personal tension, however, comparisons have inevitably been made regarding Trump's public displays of affection with Macron during his lavish US state visit.