Germany's chancellor on Thursday condemned elections scheduled to be held in pro-Russian breakaway territories in the east of Ukraine, saying they would contravene a fragile peace deal in the region.
Angela Merkel traveled to Kiev where she gave a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and discussed with Poroshenko the ongoing conflict in the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, a region collectively known as the Donbass that in 2014 was the scene of a pro-Moscow uprising after the Ukrainian revolution.