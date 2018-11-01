German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during her meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman (not pictured) in Kiev, Ukraine, Nov. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO/ POOL

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits the memorial for Maidan activists dubbed the 'Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred', who were killed on the Maidan during anti-government protests in 2014, not far from the Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine Nov. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO / POOL

Germany's chancellor on Thursday condemned elections scheduled to be held in pro-Russian breakaway territories in the east of Ukraine, saying they would contravene a fragile peace deal in the region.

Angela Merkel traveled to Kiev where she gave a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and discussed with Poroshenko the ongoing conflict in the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, a region collectively known as the Donbass that in 2014 was the scene of a pro-Moscow uprising after the Ukrainian revolution.