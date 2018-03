German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (L) speak at a joint news conference following their meeting at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a joint news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (not pictured) following their meeting at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Mar.16, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

The German chancellor on Friday downplayed any possibility that the European Council would decide to boycott the Russian soccer World Cup this year in light of an alleged state-sponsored nerve agent attack on a former double agent in England.

Merkel, who re-assumed her role at the Chancellery on Thursday, gave a press conference with the Swedish prime minister Stefan Lofven.