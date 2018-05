A handout photo made available by the German Government (Bundesregierung) on May 18, 2018 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) welcoming German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) at his summer residence in Sochi, Russia, May 18, 2018. EPA/GUIDO BERGMANN/BUNDESREGIERUNG HANDOUT

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R)shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) after a news conference following their meeting in Sochi, Russia, May 18, 2018. EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin (unseen) following their talks at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, May 18, 2018. EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Germany's chancellor defended the nuclear agreement with Iran by saying it was better than nothing after meeting with Russia's president in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi on Friday.

The nuclear agreement with Iran was one of the topics that Angel Merkel discussed with Vladimir Putin following United States President Donald Trump's decision to abandon the pact.