US President Donald Trump (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel walk down the Cross Hall to hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House, Washington, DC, United States, April 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said here Friday that the Iran nuclear deal signed in 2015 was a first step but that it "is not sufficient," adding that she was willing to work with US President Donald Trump to improve the deal to "contain" Iranian influence in the region.

"This agreement is anything but perfect ... It is one piece of the mosaic, one building block on which we can build up the structure," Merkel said during a joint press conference with Trump at the White House.