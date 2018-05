Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa (R) embraces German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a press conference at Foz Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/TIAGO PETINGA

The German chancellor on Thursday lamented that drawing up the European Union's budget for the period between 2021-27 would be an impossible task given the uncertainty of Brexit's financial impact.

Angela Merkel spoke alongside Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa at a Lisbon press conference at the end of her official visit to the Iberian country.