German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the manner in which countries decide to confront the challenges of migration will underpin the future of the European Union.
The leader of the Christian Democratic Union made the remark during a debate in the German Bundestag, where her policy of accepting migrants in Germany has pitted her against right-wing parliamentary groups and notably her own interior minister Horst Seehofer, leader of the CDU's Bavarian sister party and a believer in stricter border controls.