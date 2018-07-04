German Chancellor and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader Angela Merkel looks on before she casts her ballot during a session of the German parliament 'Bundestag' in Berlin, Germany, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

German Chancellor and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader Angela Merkel sits on the government bench during a session at the German parliament 'Bundestag' in Berlin, Germany, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader Angela Merkel sits with her ballot card prior to the vote on the Chancellery budget, on the government bench during a session at the German parliament 'Bundestag' in Berlin, Germany, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the manner in which countries decide to confront the challenges of migration will underpin the future of the European Union.

The leader of the Christian Democratic Union made the remark during a debate in the German Bundestag, where her policy of accepting migrants in Germany has pitted her against right-wing parliamentary groups and notably her own interior minister Horst Seehofer, leader of the CDU's Bavarian sister party and a believer in stricter border controls.