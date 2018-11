German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a press conference following a Cabinet meeting on digitization at the Hasso Plattner Institute in Potsdam, Germany, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Germany's chancellor on Thursday said she saw no reason for further Brexit negotiations with the United Kingdom given that a draft proposal on the country's withdrawal from the European Union had already been approved by both sides.

Speaking at a ministerial meeting on digitalization in Potsdam, Angela Merkel expressed her full confidence in the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.