(L-R) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chief Whip of the joint Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) faction Volker Kauder, and Chairman of the Christian Social Union (CSU) palriamentary group Alexander Dobrindt talk at the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts on the government bench after her speech to the German Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Germany's chancellor told lawmakers Thursday that she stood by her belief that no European Union member state should make unilateral decisions on migrant policy and called instead for cooperation across the bloc.

Angela Merkel, leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union, addressed members of the Bundestag parliament ahead of the European Council summit on migration in which her policies were expected to come up against strong opposition not only from hardline governments in Italy and Austria but also from her own interior minister, Horst Seehofer, Merkel's unlikely adversary.