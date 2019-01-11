Germany's chancellor on Friday signaled her support for an initiative that would see the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia change its name to the Republic of Northern Macedonia in order to end a dispute with Greece, saying it would be a positive step forward not only for the two nations but for Europeans as a whole.

Angela Merkel spoke in Athens during a two-day visit to Greece, where she met with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, an official trip that coincided with a final debate ahead of a vote in Skopje over the controversial name change, which needs the backing of two-thirds of lawmakers in the Balkan nation's parliament.