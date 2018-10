Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday announced the suspension of German arms sales to Saudi Arabia, saying they cannot be undertaken in the current circumstances, a reference to the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who disappeared on Oct. 2 and whom Riyadh has admitted died inside its consulate in Istanbul.

"Regarding weapons exports, these cannot take place at this time," said Merkel in Berlin after meeting with top officials from her party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).