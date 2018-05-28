The German chancellor on Monday urged the populist and a far-right Italian parties currently trying to build a functioning government to respect the values of the eurozone.
Angela Merkel addressed a Global Solutions summit in Berlin while, in Italy, President Sergio Mattarella grappled with the task of appointing a candidate to form a new government after he rejected the nomination of a eurosceptic finance minister put forward by the Five Star Movement (M5S) and the far-right League parties, prompting calls from the anti-establishment leaders.